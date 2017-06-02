close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 - 10:34
CBSE 10th Result 2017: Step-by-step guide to access CBSE Class 10 Result 2017 via SMS, phone call or check cbse.nic.in/cbseresults.nic.in

New Delhi: Around 16,67,573 students, who registered for CBSE class 10 exam 2017, are waiting for CBSE 10th Result 2017, CBSE class 10th board results.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to confirm the official date for the announcemnet of CBSE Class 10 Results 2017, CBSE 10th Result 2017, CBSE Result 2017 Class 10, CBSE Class X Result.

However, some reports suggest that CBSE 10th Result 2017, CBSE Class X Results 2017 expected to be declared today.

Check cbseresults.nic.in/cbse.nic.in/results.nic.in to get the latest update on CBSE Class 10th board results, CBSE Class 10th Examination Results 2017, CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education Examination Results 2017, CBSE Exam Results 2017.

Get CBSE Result 2017, 10th Result through IVR system

Students can dial on the following numbers to get CBSE X Board Result,CBSE Board Exam Result 2017. The numbers are: 011-24357276, 011-28127030 (MTNL), 54321223 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel). (The charges will 30 paise per minute per roll number)

CBSE Board Result 2017 via SMS service:

One can send an SMS through a registered number in the format ‘cbse 12 [rollno]’

Telephone numbers are: 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 & 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre)

How to check CBSE Class 10th Examination Results 2017 online:

- Log on to any of the above-mentioned official websites

- Click on `Class X 2017 Results` link

- Enter your Roll Number, School No, other details

- Click on 'Submit'

- Check CBSE Board Result 2017

- Take a print out for future reference

8,86,506 candidates had registered for CBSE Class X examination, 15.73 percent more than last years figure.

In a first, the CBSE had come up with a mobile application to help students locate their examination centre using their phone numbers.cbseresults.nic.in 10th Results 2017

CBSE Class 12 results 2017

The CBSE on Sunday announced the results of the Senior Secondary Examination. About 10,98,981 students appeared in the class 12 examinations this year.

Girls outshone boys in the CBSE Class 12 results declared on Sunday, bagging the top two spots and recording a better pass percentage compared with boys.

Raksha Gopal from Delhi's neighbourhood Noida in Uttar Pradesh topped the Class 12 Central Board of Secondary Education exams, followed by Bhoomi Sawant De from Chandigarh.

The pass percentage this year recorded a marginal drop to 82 per cent from 83.05 per cent last year.

