‪‪CBSE 12th result 2017: cbseresults.nic.in CBSE Class 12 result 2017 to be declared on Sunday (May 27, 2017); check www.cbse.nic.in, www.results.nic.in

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education will on Sunday (May 27, 2017) declare ‪‪CBSE 12th result 2017/Class 12 result 2017 CBSE board.

The Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) 2017 results for All the CBSE regions will be declared tomorrow in the forenoon.

Students can access CBSE result 2017 Class 12/Class XII CBSE result 2017 through following websites:

www.results.nic.in

www.cbseresults.nic.in

www.cbse.nic.in

Notably, the CBSE Class 12 result 2017 will not be available in the Board.

The process of verification will be displayed on CBSE’s website later.

Steps to check Class 12 CBSE result 2017:

- Click on CBSE Class 12 result 2017

- Enter your details like roll number

- Click on 'Submit'

- Check CBSE result 2017 Class 12

The CBSE class 12 result are coming out after an ongoing controversy over the board's moderation policy.

The CBSE had proposed scrapping the policy on April 25 that entailed according extra marks to students as compensation for tough, inarticulate, confusing questions.

However, when the matter reached the Delhi High Court, it shot down the proposal, saying the rules cannot be changed at the eleventh hour.