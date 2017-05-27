close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

‪‪CBSE 12th result 2017: cbseresults.nic.in CBSE Class 12 result 2017 to be declared on Sunday (May 27, 2017); check www.cbse.nic.in, www.results.nic.in

The CBSE class 12 result are coming out after an ongoing controversy over the board's moderation policy.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 11:28
‪‪CBSE 12th result 2017: cbseresults.nic.in CBSE Class 12 result 2017 to be declared on Sunday (May 27, 2017); check www.cbse.nic.in, www.results.nic.in

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education will on Sunday (May 27, 2017) declare ‪‪CBSE 12th result 2017/Class 12 result 2017 CBSE board.

The Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) 2017 results for All the CBSE regions will be declared tomorrow in the forenoon.

Students can access CBSE result 2017 Class 12/Class XII CBSE result 2017 through following websites:

www.results.nic.in

www.cbseresults.nic.in

www.cbse.nic.in

Notably, the CBSE Class 12 result 2017 will not be available in the Board.

The process of verification will be displayed on CBSE’s website later.

Steps to check Class 12 CBSE result 2017:

- Log on to either of the three websites: www.results.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in, www.cbse.nic.in

- Click on CBSE Class 12 result 2017

- Enter your details like roll number

- Click on 'Submit'

- Check CBSE result 2017 Class 12

The CBSE class 12 result are coming out after an ongoing controversy over the board's moderation policy.

The CBSE had proposed scrapping the policy on April 25 that entailed according extra marks to students as compensation for tough, inarticulate, confusing questions.

CBI files FIR against CBSE officials in NET scam
MUST READ
CBI files FIR against CBSE officials in NET scam

However, when the matter reached the Delhi High Court, it shot down the proposal, saying the rules cannot be changed at the eleventh hour.

TAGS

CBSE 12th Result 2017CBSECentral Board of Secondary Education‬‪All India Senior School Certificate Examination‬‬cbse.nic.inCBSE Class 12 Result 2017CBSE Result 2017CBSE ResultCBSE Result 2017 Class 12class 12 result 2017cbse 12 result 2017www.cbse.nic.inCBSE 12th Resultcbseresults.nic.inCBSE resultscbseresults.nic.in 2017cbse 12 resultcbse class 12 resultcbse class 12 result 2017 datecbseresult.nic.inclass 12 result 2017 cbse boardcbse.nic.in 2017class 12 cbse result 2017

From Zee News

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Philippines&#039; Rodrigo Duterte jokes about rape amid concern over martial law abuses
WorldAsia

Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte jokes about rape amid con...

NASA&#039;s SDO catches the moon crossing the sun in a partial lunar eclipse!
Space

NASA's SDO catches the moon crossing the sun in a part...

Social media ban lifted, apps restored in Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir

Social media ban lifted, apps restored in Kashmir

Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth given ceremonial welcom...
India

Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth given ceremonial welcom...

Indian aid arrives as Sri Lanka floods toll hits 100; PM Narendra Modi condoles deaths
IndiaAsia

Indian aid arrives as Sri Lanka floods toll hits 100; PM Na...

`Large part` of Manchester attack network held in Britain
EuropeWorld

`Large part` of Manchester attack network held in Britain

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video