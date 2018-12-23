CBSE announces Class 10, 12 board exam 2019 dates, check cbse.nic.in

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced the dates for Class 19, Class 12 board exams which are scheduled to be held in 2019.

According to its notification, the CBSE will conduct Class 12 board exams from February 15 to April 3 and Class 10 board exams from February 21 to March 29.

The exam will be held from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM.

In order to given students sufficient time for preparations, the CBSE has released the board exam time table seven weeks ahead of the exam date.

The board also made it clear that the exam dates have been fixed in a way that it doesn't coincide with the dates of competitive exams.

Last year, the CBSE Class 12 physics paper had to be rescheduled because it clashed with the JEE Main exam date.

CBSE 2019 Exam Datesheet was released on the board's official website - cbse.nic.in.

Candidates are advised to check the datesheet on the official website as soon as possible.

“While preparing the date sheet, the admission schedule of Delhi University has also been considered,” said Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations. Exams for core academic subjects will begin in March. Results will be declared by the first week of June, said Bhardwaj.

CBSE offers 40 vocational subjects in Class 12 and 15 in Class 10. The exams for vocational subjects will be held earlier. This decision has been taken after the Delhi High Court order said that Delhi University should fix the cut-off dates for admission to undergraduate courses only after CBSE result are declared including result for re-evaluation.

Out of 240 subjects it offers, this year students have opted for 30,000 combinations of subjects in both the classes.