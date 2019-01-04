हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CTET

CBSE announces CTET 2018 results

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education declared CTET results Friday within 25 days of holding the exam, the board said. 

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam was held on December 9, 2018, at more than 2,100 centres across the country, it added.

It is also for the first time that more than three lakh candidates qualified for primary schools and middle schools in 2018 CTET exam, the board said. 

Result has been declared within 25 days after the exam, which is a record in the history of the CTET, the board said.?

Out of 10,73,545 candidates, 1,78,273 qualified for primary school teachers (class 1 to 5), while out of 8,78,425 candidates, 1,26,968 qualified for middle school teachers (class 6 to 8).

The pass percentage for primary school was 17 per cent and middle school was 15 per cent.

The exam was conducted after two years, the board said.

