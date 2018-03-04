CBSE board exams 2018: Passing criteria for Class 10 students changed | Check here

NEW DELHI: Class 10 and 12 is all set to be held on March 5, 2018. The exams are conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). According to the date sheet released, the exams will continue till April 4 for Class 10 and April 12 for Class 12. Recently, the Board also announced a special “Passing Criteria for Class X Students of 2017-18 Batch as a one-time measure.”

According to this new criteria, students need to secure an overall 33 per cent passing marks – internal assessment and board exam marks, taken together – to pass. This decision to relax mandatory pass marks criteria is applicable to Class 10 students for this batch (2017-18) only.

Here's a detailed look at the CBSE notification:

Candidates can view the notification here.

The move has come as a relief to lakhs of students appearing for the examination this year.

As per the date sheet released, the CBSE will conduct exams English Elective-N, English Elective-C and English Core for Class 12 on Monday. For Class 10, the board will conduct these exam papers on Monday: Info and Comm Tech, Dynamic of Retailing, Info Technology, Security, Automobile Tech, Introduction to Financial Market, Introduction to Tourism, Beauty and Wellness, Basic Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, and Banking and Insurance.