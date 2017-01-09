CBSE class 10, 12 exams to begin from March 9, postponed by a week due to assembly elections

New Delhi: The CBSE class X and class XII exams have been postponed in view of the upcoming assembly elections in five states. The CBSE class 10 and Class 12 Board exams will now begin from March 9.

The CBSE exams for class 10 will continue till April 10, while class 12 will end on April 29.

We gave careful consideration to situations before postponing exams by week which will now allow students to get more time for preparation," the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said in a statement.

In another release, the Board said that they have “made all possible efforts to maintain reasonable time gap between the major papers and also ensured that the students appearing for Joint Engineering Exam (JEE) and upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) complete the CBSE examinations ahead of these entrance exams.

After the Election Commission recently announced the dates for assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in February and March, the UP Board examinations were also postponed. The UP Board examinations will now be held after March 11.

The counting of votes will be held on March 11 for assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. Voting for 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven-phase election on February 11, 15, 19, 23 and 27 and March 4 and 8, Election Commission had announced.

The Uttar Pradesh Examination Board had earlier announced the dates between February 18 and March 21 for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. Later, the Election Commission deferred the dates after summoning the secondary education department authorities along with the officials last month.

More than 60 lakh students will appear in the UP Board exams. About 34, 04,571 candidates have registered for Class 10 exams, while 26, 24,681 candidates have registered for Class 12 exams.

The date sheet for the UP Board exam has not been released yet.

For more information, students can log on to CBSE website: http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/index.html