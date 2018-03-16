CBSE Class 10 board examinee attempts suicide in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl student of CBSE Class X candidate tried to hang herself at her home in Sitaramdera on Thursday afternoon.

According to reports, the student, who has sustained neck injuries, was unconscious at Tata Main Hospital and police officials are waiting for her statement.

The girl, a resident of Chhayanagar slum, was spotted in a dupatta noose tied to a ceiling fan by a family member around 1 pm. The person brought her down and loosened the knot. She was rushed to MGM Medical College and Hospital in Sakchi from where she was referred to TMH in Bistupur.

Assistant sub-inspector Dilip Kumar Yadav of TMH camp police station said that they were yet to ascertain the trigger behind the death wish. "The girl is still unconscious. We will wait for her statement," Yadav said.

Sitaramdera police station OC, Rameswar Oraon said no case had been registered. "The girl is in serious condition. We will register a case only after getting a complaint," Oraon added.

Relatives said the girl's father worked at a private firm in Golmuri. "She is an average student, but it is unlikely for her to kill herself over exams. She had no paper today (Thursday)," a relative said, adding that the teenager might have had a fight with her mother in the morning.