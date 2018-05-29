CBSE class 10 board results 2018 declared; check toppers list on cbse.nic.in

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday declared the CBSE class 10 results 2018 on board’s official website cbse.nic.in. The CBSE class 10th results 2018 is also available on - cbse.examresults.net, cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.

The names of the toppers are - Prakhar Mittal (DPS Gurgaon), Rimzhim Agarwal (RP Public School Bijnor), Nandini Garg (Scottish International School Shamli) and Sreelakshmi G (Bhavan's Vidyalaya Kochi).

Thiruvananthapuram tops the list of districts with the highest pass percentage. The pass percentage in the Kerala capital is 99.60%. The second in the list is Chennai with 97.37%, followed by Ajmer, which recorded a pass percentage of 91.86%.

The examinations were conducted between March 5 to April 4, 2018.

Here is how to check CBSE Class 10 Results 2018:

- Log on to the official websites of the board.

- Click on the link 'class 10 exam results'.

- Enter roll number and other required details.

- Click on submit.

Candidates are advised to download their results and take a printout of the same for future reference.

CBSE was founded on November 3, 1962. Its primary function includes preparing academic programmes and organising examinations, especially for Class 10 and Class 12 students.