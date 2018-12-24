CBSE Class 10, Class 12 board exam results to be declared by June first week on cbse.nic.in

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday released the date sheet for the Class 10th and Class 12 board exams. The CBSE said that it will conduct Class 12 board exams from February 15 to April 3 and Class 10 board exams from February 21 to March 29. All information regarding CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12th board exams as well as the results will be available on the board's official website cbse.nic.in.

The Board said the schedule of the board exams has been fixed in a way that it doesn't coincide with the dates of competitive exams. The decision comes after the Board last year had to reschedule the Class 12 physics paper as the date clashed with that of JEE Main exam.

The board has also taken the admission schedule of Delhi University into consideration while deciding the dates. "While preparing the date sheet, the admission schedule of Delhi University has also been considered," said Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations.

The Delhi High Court had earlier told the Delhi University to fix the cut-off dates for admission to under graduate courses only after CBSE results are declared including result for re-evaluation. The CBSE offers 40 vocational subjects in Class 12 and 15 in Class 10. The exams for vocational subjects will be held earlier.

The board said that the date sheet has been announced seven weeks before the exam date so that students get sufficient time to prepare for consecutive papers.

The exams for core academic subjects will begin in March. Out of 240 subjects it offers, this year students have opted for 30,000 combinations of subjects in both the classes.