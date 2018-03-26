CBSE Class 10 mathematics exam 2018: 5 tips to de-stress

NEW DELHI: Class 10 Mathematics exam for students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be held on Wednesday, March 28. Students often feel nervous and stressed-out before their exams.. especially when it's THE maths exam. Don't worry, it is natural to panic.

Instead of fretting and getting scared, try to relax. Below, we present 5 important tips on how to de-stress and attemp the paper with a calm mind.

1. By Tuesday morning (March 27), finish your revision exercising. This will include:

- Going through all important formulae and concepts

- Solving your doubts, if any

- Practising sample papers

- Revisiting the NCERT book

2. By Tuesday noon, quit studying and relax. There's no point in revising anymore after a year of rigorous study. Take some time out to do what relaxes you – such as exercising or meditating or listening to music.

3. If you still feel stressed, talk to your elders and tutors. Tell them what's affecting you.

4. Be prepared. Sort out your things. Keep your stationery box, admit card / hall-ticket, Clipboard or Writing Pad ready.

5. If nothing else works, try calling up helplines to talk about what's affecting you and why are you stressed. CBSE centralized toll-free helpline number- 1800118004