CBSE Class 10 Result 2017 will be available on Microsoft's Bing

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has tied up with Microsoft's Bing to release the CBSE 10th Result 2017, CBSE Class 10 board exam results.

How to check CBSE Class X Result 2017 on Bing:

Open bing.com

Enter roll number, school code, fill the captcha code

Enter ‘submit’ and result will be displayed on your screen.

Though CBSE has not yet released an official date for the release of the CBSE Class 10 Results 2017, CBSE Result 2017 Class 10, CBSE Class X Result, some reports suggest that the results will be out today.

Check cbseresults.nic.in/cbse.nic.in/results.nic.in to get the latest update on CBSE Class 10th board results, CBSE Class 10th Examination Results 2017.

Get CBSE Result 2017, 10th Result through IVR system

Students can dial on the following numbers to get CBSE X Board Result,CBSE Board Exam Result 2017. The numbers are: 011-24357276, 011-28127030 (MTNL), 54321223 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel). (The charges will 30 paise per minute per roll number)

CBSE Board Result 2017 via SMS service:

One can send an SMS through a registered number in the format ‘cbse 12 [rollno]’

Telephone numbers are: 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 & 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre)