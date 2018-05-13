CBSE made these one-time changes in passing criteria for Class X students of current batch

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results of the CBSE Class 10th exam on May 30. Earlier there were reports that the Class 10 results will be declared alongside CBSE Class 12 results 2018. The results will be announced on the board's official website - cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. The CBSE Class 10 exams were held between March 5 2018 and April 4, 2018 while that of CBSE Class 12 examinations were held from March 5 to April 13.

In a notification in February 2018, the CBSE made some one-time changes in passing criteria for Class X students of 2017-18 batch. The board decided that the Class 10 Board examination candidates may be exempted from the mandatory separate pass criteria in the subjects having component of 20 marks internal assessment and Board examination of 80 marks. They need to secure overall 33 per cent (both taken together) in the subject to be able to pass that subject. The CBSE said that the decision was being taken for the current batch as they are coming from a different assessment background.

Here is the CBSE notification which lists the one-time changes that the board made in the passing criteria for Class X students of 2017-18 batch:

The Examination Committee of the Board in its meeting held on 16.02.2018 after considering the circumstances and the facts that the current batch of class X : 2018 is coming from a different assessment background while they were in class IX (in 2017) resolved to approve the following for this batch of Class-X aapearing in 2018 Board Examinations as a one-time measure.

a. That, the current batch i.e. the batch of class I which is taking class I Examination in 2018 with 5 main subjects (having 20 marks as internal assessment component as per scheme of studies) may be exempted from the mandatory separate pass criteria in the subjects having component of 20 marks internal assessment and Board examination of 80 marks. They need to secure overall 33% (both taken together) in the subject to be able to pass that subject.

b. That, the candidates in current batch appearing in 2018 class X examination and having additional subjects as 6th or -ith may also be exempted from mandatory separate pass criteria norms in the subjects provided the additional subjects comprises of internal assessment of 20 marks and Board Examination of 80 marks.

c. That, in case of students under NSQF scheme, this rule about passing in the subjects will also apply for the 5 major subjects (two languages and Science, Mathematics and Social Science). The provision of replacement of subjects extended to NSQF students for the failed subjects (out of three subjects i.e. Science, Mathematics and Social Science by the Vocational subject passed by the candidate under NSQF) would continue to apply as notified vide Notification dated 09/03/2017. However, for the vocational subjects listed in Annexure I (CBSE Notification 09/0312017)7 there will be no exemption from the separate pass criteria as the iinternal assessment component of these subjects comprises of 50 marks. In these subjects, mandatory separate pass criteria of securing 33% both hi int:minal as well as Board examination shall apply.

d. Mandatory separate passing criteria both in Internal Assessment and Board examination will continue to apply for the subjects Notified in Annexure I of the CBSE Notification 31/01/2017 except the language subjects since modalities for Additional language subjects remain same as defined for Language I and 2. In case of language offered as 6th Additional subject, the separate mandatory passing criteria will not be applicable and the candidates need to secure overall 33% (both taken together) to be able to pass in that language subject offered as additional 6th subject.