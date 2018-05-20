CBSE Class 12 board result 2018 likely next week, class 10 board result may be in May end; check cbse.nic.in

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare Class 12th Board Results 2018 by next week. Media reports suggest that CBSE will release the results on its official website -cbse.nic.in - by May 28.

It is likely that the Board will also announce CBSE Class 10th Results 2018 by the month end.

The CBSE Class 12 examinations 2018 were held from March 5 to April 13 while the CBSE Class 10 examinations were conducted between March 5 to April 4.

The CBSE Class 12th Result 2018 and CBSE Class 10th Result 2018 will also be available on cbse.examresults.net, cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. Students will be able to check their results by visiting any of these websites.

Here is how to check CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Results 2018 -

Step 1: Log on to the official websites of the board - cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Class 10 Exam Results'

Step 3: Enter roll number and other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

The results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are suggested to download their results and take a printout of the same for future reference. Students are advised to collect their official mark sheets from their respective institutes. The printouts are for information purposes only.

About CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was founded on November 3, 1962. It's headquartered at Preet Vihar, New Delhi. Its primary function includes preparing academic programmes and organizing examinations, especially for Class 10 and Class 12 students