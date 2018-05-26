CBSE class 12 board result 2018 live updates, toppers list and zone-wise percentage on Cbse.nic.in,cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the CBSE Class 12 board results 2018 on Saturday. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the CBSE Class 12 results on its official website - cbse.nic.in. Over 11 lakh students had registered for the Class 12 examination this year

The CBSE has also announced that the Class 10 results will be declared within two days of class 12 results. "Results for class 10 will be announced either on May 28 or 29. All evaluation has been done, not a single paper's result will be withheld," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said. More than 28 lakh students had appeared to give their exams for both classes combined, which were held at 8,591 across the country and Gulf and other nations.

Here is how to check CBSE Class 12 Results 2018 on various platforms including Net, SMS, IVRS.

1. RESULTS ON NET

The CBSE Class 12 Results 2018 will be available on various platforms including Net, SMS, IVRS. Like previous years, this year too the CBSE is hosting its results on net with the technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC). The students will be able to access their results through the following websites - cbse.examresults.net, cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. The schools will automatically get their entire Schools results on email id’s already registered with the Board.

2. CBSE Goes Digital and Mobile

- Started in 2016, this year also CBSE will also provide Class XII digital mark sheets in DigiLocker at https://digilocker.gov.in.

- The DigiLocker account credentials will be sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.

- DigiLocker can also be accessed from your mobile phone on Android and iOS platforms.

- Students can also view their results on UMANG mobile application which is available for android, iOS and windows based smart phone.

3. RESULTS THROUGH IVRS (INTERACTIVE VOICE RESPONSE SYSTEM)/SMS FACILITY OF NIC

The telephone numbers of NIC through which results can be accessed through IVRS are as follows:

A. National Informatics Centre:

TELEPHONE NUMBER(S)/AREA COVERED

24300699: for local subscribers in Delhi

011–24300699: for subscribers in other parts of the country

B. SMS

The result can be received by sending SMS for class 12 as given below:

Type 'cbse12' and send it to mobile number - 7738299899

4. Results on Microsoft search engine

Results can also be accessed through Microsoft search engine www.bing.com and SMS Organizer App on mobile which can be installed from playstore https://aka.ms/sms

5. Results on Google search engine

Results can also be accessed through Google search engine www.google.co.in

6. Schools under Delhi Region

Schools under the Delhi Region are advised to collect the results from the office of the respective Zonal office of Deputy Director of Education after declaration of the result by confirming time with them.

The result will not be available at the Board and the public is advised not to visit Board's office for collection of results. The process of verification will be displayed on CBSE’s website.