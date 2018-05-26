CBSE class 12 board result 2018 today: How CBSE is helping students get over post-result anxiety

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the CBSE Class 12 board results 2018 on Saturday. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the CBSE Class 12 results on its official website - cbse.nic.in. To help students deal with post-result anxiety, the board has announced a tele-counselling service. This helpline can be accessed by dialling 1800 11 8004 between 8 am and 10 pm all days from anywhere in the country. The counselling will be provided by 69 trained specialists, who will have among them principals and psychologists located in India, Singapore, Nepal and several Gulf countries, the board said.

Over 11 lakh students had registered for the Class 12 examination this year. The exams were marred with controversy over the paper leak issue. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had conducted a re-test of Class 12 economics paper on April 25, nearly a month after it was leaked. The exams for class 12, originally scheduled to be held between March 3 and April 13, were extended to April 25 after the paper leak.

Confirming the dates, Education Secretary Anil Swarup tweeted: "CBSE Class 12 results for Academic Session 2017-18 to be declared on 26th of May."

"All the best to the students who appeared in Class 12 CBSE exams. However, treat the result with equanimity. These exams are not the end of the world. Pat yourself on the back if you have done well. Any perceived failure should make you even more determined to succeed in future," Anil Swarup tweeted.

The CBSE has also announced that the Class 10 results will be declared within two days of class 12 results. "Results for class 10 will be announced either on May 28 or 29. All evaluation has been done, not a single paper's result will be withheld," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.