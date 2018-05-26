CBSE class 12 board Results 2018 declared, here's what topper Meghna Srivastava has to say

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the CBSE Class 12 board results 2018 on Saturday. Meghna Srivastava of Step by Step School has topped the exams with 99.8 percent marks.

Sharing the secret of her success, Meghna said, ''There is no secret, you just have to work hard and be consistent throughout the year. I never counted the number of hours I studied.''

She also credited her parents and teachers for their valuable support and role in her success.

“My teachers and parents have been really helpful. They never pressurised me,'' Meghna told reporters.

#WATCH: Meghna Srivastava, #CBSE class 12 topper who scored 499 out of 500 marks, shares her success story, says 'There is no secret, you just have to work hard throughout the year'. #CBSEResult2018 pic.twitter.com/YKaZzqxs7W — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2018

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the CBSE Class 12 results on its official website - cbse.nic.in. Over 11 lakh students had registered for the Class 12 examination.

This year, the CBSE board exams were marred with controversy over the paper leak issue. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had conducted a re-test of Class 12 economics paper on April 25, nearly a month after it was leaked. The exams for class 12, originally scheduled to be held between March 3 and April 13, were extended to April 25 after the paper leak. The paper leaks had triggered widespread outrage and confusion among students across the country.

The CBSE had also postponed the examinations scheduled to be held on April 2 in Punjab at the request of the state government in view of 'Bharat Bandh' called by several Dalit organisations against the alleged "dilution" of the SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The CBSE has also announced that the Class 10 results will be declared within two days of class 12 results. "Results for class 10 will be announced either on May 28 or 29. All evaluation has been done, not a single paper's result will be withheld," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

The board also announced a tele-counselling service to help students get over the post-result anxiety. This helpline can be accessed by dialing 1800 11 8004 between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. all days from anywhere in the country. The counselling will be provided by 69 trained specialists, who will have among them principals and psychologists located in India, Singapore Nepal and several Gulf countries, the board said.

The CBSE Class 12 Results 2018 will be available on various platforms including Net, SMS, IVRS.