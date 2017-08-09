cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in - CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2017 announced

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 14:47
New Delhi: Check cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in to access CBSE Class 12th compartment exam results 2017.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared the results of class 12 compartment exams.

How to access CBSE Compartment Result 2017

- Open any of the official websites

- Click on link - 'Compartment Result-2017 for Class-XII - Announced on 9th August 2017 School Wise Results'

- Enter your Roll Number

- Enter School No.

- Enter Centre No.

- Click on Submit

- Your result will be displayed o screen

- Take a print out for future reference

The Class 12 compartment or improvement examinations were held on July 17.

