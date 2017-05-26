close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

CBSE Class 12 result 2017 latest news – cbseresults.nic.in CBSE Class XII Results likely to be declared tomorrow

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said that the CBSE would declare the results of Classes 10 and 12 on time.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 - 10:56
CBSE Class 12 result 2017 latest news – cbseresults.nic.in CBSE Class XII Results likely to be declared tomorrow

CBSE Class 12 result: New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce CBSE Class XII Results on Saturday (May 27, 2017) as it has decvided not to challenge the Delhi High Court's decision.

As per oneindia, the board may announce the CBSE Class XII Results 2017/CBSE Class 12 result 2017 by Saturday evening.

Students awaiting CBSE result 2017 Class 12 can check their results, once available, on cbseresults.nic.in.

Earlier, reports had claimed that the CBSE was planning to approach the Supreme Court with a special leave petition against the Delhi HC instructions stating that evaluation for the class 10 and 12 board exams this year should be done as per the grace marks policy. The court had noted that the CBSE had decided to do away with the moderation policy after the students had taken the examinations.

In April, the CBSE decided to scrap its moderation policy with immediate effect, which caused distress among students awaiting CBSE 2017 board exam results that there will be a decrease in the percentage as no grace mark will be given for difficult questions.

On May 23, the Delhi High Court noted that the CBSE had decided to do away with the moderation policy after the students had taken the examinations.

The Delhi HC's direction came on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that contended that the policy should not be done away with this year since it will affect students of Class 12 who have applied for admissions abroad.

The petition was filed by a parent and a lawyer, saying the policy was changed by way of a notification after the exams for the year were held and hence would have a drastic impact on the students.

However, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said that the CBSE would declare the results of Classes 10 and 12 on time.

CBSE will declare results on time: Javadekar
MUST READ
CBSE will declare results on time: Javadekar

Moderation of marks is done to bring uniformity in the evaluation process, wherein marks scored by students are changed to align with the marking standards of different examiners.

TAGS

cbseresults.nic.inCentral Board of Secondary EducationCBSECBSE Class XII Results 2017cbse class 12 resultCBSE Class 12 Result 2017cbse class 12 result 2017 newscbse class xii result 2017CBSE Result 2017 Class 12cbse result 2017 class 12 datecbse xii result 2017class 12 result 2017

From Zee News

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2017 LIVE: Congress wins 2 seats, BJP 3
Maharashtra

Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation Election Results 20...

Sikh men thrashed: Legal action was taken, assures Rajastha...
Rajasthan

Sikh men thrashed: Legal action was taken, assures Rajastha...

Manchester attacker driven by ''injustice against...
EuropeWorld

Manchester attacker driven by ''injustice against...

WOW! Airtel offering 1,000 GB extra data to customers on selective broadband plans
Internet & Social Media

WOW! Airtel offering 1,000 GB extra data to customers on se...

Collapsing star mysteriously reborn as black hole, reveal NASA&#039;s Hubble and Spitzer images
Space

Collapsing star mysteriously reborn as black hole, reveal N...

Aligarh police to use drones for surveillance of sensitive...
India

Aligarh police to use drones for surveillance of sensitive...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video