CBSE Class 12 result 2017 latest news – cbseresults.nic.in CBSE Class XII Results likely to be declared tomorrow

CBSE Class 12 result: New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce CBSE Class XII Results on Saturday (May 27, 2017) as it has decvided not to challenge the Delhi High Court's decision.

As per oneindia, the board may announce the CBSE Class XII Results 2017/CBSE Class 12 result 2017 by Saturday evening.

Students awaiting CBSE result 2017 Class 12 can check their results, once available, on cbseresults.nic.in.

Earlier, reports had claimed that the CBSE was planning to approach the Supreme Court with a special leave petition against the Delhi HC instructions stating that evaluation for the class 10 and 12 board exams this year should be done as per the grace marks policy. The court had noted that the CBSE had decided to do away with the moderation policy after the students had taken the examinations.

In April, the CBSE decided to scrap its moderation policy with immediate effect, which caused distress among students awaiting CBSE 2017 board exam results that there will be a decrease in the percentage as no grace mark will be given for difficult questions.

On May 23, the Delhi High Court noted that the CBSE had decided to do away with the moderation policy after the students had taken the examinations.

The Delhi HC's direction came on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that contended that the policy should not be done away with this year since it will affect students of Class 12 who have applied for admissions abroad.

The petition was filed by a parent and a lawyer, saying the policy was changed by way of a notification after the exams for the year were held and hence would have a drastic impact on the students.

However, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said that the CBSE would declare the results of Classes 10 and 12 on time.

Moderation of marks is done to bring uniformity in the evaluation process, wherein marks scored by students are changed to align with the marking standards of different examiners.