CBSE Class 12 results 2018: Girls outperform boys, get pass percentage of 88.31 against 78.99 for boys

Girls performed better than boys in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board results 2018. Girls secured a pass percentage of 88.31 against 78.99 for boys. Meghna Srivastava from Step by Step school has topped the exams with 99.8 per cent marks. Anushka Chandra from Ghaziabad bagged the second spot with 498 out of 500 marks. There has been a nearly one per cent increase in the pass percentage this year as compared to the same last year.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the CBSE Class 12 board results 2018 on Saturday. The CBSE results are available on the board's official website - cbse.nic.in.

This year, the CBSE board exams were marred with controversy over the paper leak issue. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had conducted a re-test of Class 12 economics paper on April 25, nearly a month after it was leaked. The exams for class 12, originally scheduled to be held between March 3 and April 13, were extended to April 25 after the paper leak.

The paper leaks had triggered widespread outrage and confusion among students across the country.

The CBSE had also postponed the examinations scheduled to be held on April 2 in Punjab at the request of the state government in view of 'Bharat Bandh' called by several Dalit organisations against the alleged "dilution" of the SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The CBSE has also announced that the Class 10 results will be declared within two days of class 12 results. "Results for class 10 will be announced either on May 28 or 29. All evaluation has been done, not a single paper's result will be withheld," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

The board also announced a tele-counselling service to help students get over the post-result anxiety. This helpline can be accessed by dialling 1800 11 8004 between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. all days from anywhere in the country. The counselling will be provided by 69 trained specialists, who will have among them principals and psychologists located in India, Singapore Nepal and several Gulf countries, the board said.