CBSE Class 12th results 2018 to be declared on May 26, check cbse.nic.in

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education will declare CBSE Class 12th Board results 2018 on May 26, Saturday. Once released, the students will be able to check their results on the board's official website - cbse.nic.in.

The CBSE Class 12th Result 2018 will also be available on cbse.examresults.net, cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. The CBSE Class 12 examinations 2018 were held from March 5 to April 13.

Interestingly, more boys had called up the CBSE counselling helpline with stress-related queries during exams than girls, statistics have revealed. The CBSE's annual outreach programme to help students beat exam stress begins in February every year and provides counselling to students till April.

Here is how to check CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Results 2018 -

Step 1: Log on to the official websites of the board - cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Class 10 Exam Results'

Step 3: Enter roll number and other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

The results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are suggested to download their results and take a printout of the same for future reference. Students are advised to collect their official mark sheets from their respective institutes. The printouts are for information purposes only.

About CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was founded on November 3, 1962. It's headquartered at Preet Vihar, New Delhi. Its primary function includes preparing academic programmes and organizing examinations, especially for Class 10 and Class 12 students