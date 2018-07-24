हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CBSE

CBSE denies any data leak of candidates who appeared in NEET-UG 2018

"There is no question of any breach or any misuse of data by CBSE. Rather, CBSE has a fool proof system of conducting such prestigious and high stake examinations such as NEET-UG."

CBSE denies any data leak of candidates who appeared in NEET-UG 2018
File photo

New Delhi: CBSE has issued a denial of reports that data of close to two lakh candidates who appeared in the NEET-UG 2018 examination has been leaked.

Clarifying that the data of the candidates was maintained solely in encyripted format, including their personal details such as email, phone number and official government IDs.

Denying reports that the data of candidates was available for a price, CBSE further said that strict security measures were put into place with National Informatics Centre (NIC) 'which secures many high-profile government data in a highly secured environment.' Further elaborating on the matter, CBSE said that even when it accessed data from NIC for the purpose of roll numbers and results, personal details of candidates were not given to it.

"There is no question of any breach or any misuse of data by CBSE. Rather, CBSE has a fool proof system of conducting such prestigious and high stake examinations such as NEET-UG," a statement from CBSE read.

Here is the full statement:

The statement comes at a time when CBSE has once again come under the scanner after the infamous Board exam controversy. Media reports said a massive breach of candidate data has occured, prompting Congress President Rahul Gandhi asking for a probe in the matter in a letter to CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal dated July 20.

The NEET exam is conducted for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses in colleges run with the approval of the Medical Council of India and Dental Council of India, under the Health Ministry.

