CBSE announces major changes, drops two English courses for Class 9 & 11

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE on Monday dropped English Communicative and English Elective from Class 9 and 11 curricula respectively. The board dropped several other courses and has introduced new subjects.

In a circular to all schools, the board stated that “enlisted” subjects will be discontinued from academic session 2018-19. Here's a detailed look at all the discontinued subjects:

Subjects discontinued for Class 9 students:

1. English Communicative (code 101)

2. Information and Communication Technology (code 166)

3. e-Publishing and e-Office (code 354 & 454)

Subjects discontinued for Class 11 students:

1. Dance - Mohiniyattam (code 062)

2. Multimedia and Web Technology (code 067)

3. English Elective CBSE (code 101)

The board merged three academic electives with similar vocational electives. These courses will be offered as Vocational Electives from the session 2018-19 in Class 11. These subjects are:

1. Agriculture (code 068)

2. Fashion Studies (code 053)

3. Mass Media Studies (code 072)

From this year onwards 'Sanskrit Communicative' (code 122) has been renamed 'Sanskrit' (code 122) as prescribed by NCERT. 'Foundations of Information Technology' (code 165) has also been renamed to 'Computer Applications' (code 165).

Two new courses for Computer students- Computer Science (Old) and Computer Science (New). Schools have also been offered. However, all such schools offering old curriculum have been requested to inform their teachers about the new syllabus to equip them better for the new syllabus which will be the only option from 2019-20 academic year.