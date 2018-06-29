हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CBSE initiates action against 130 teachers over errors in evaluation of marks in Class X, XII board exams

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has initiated action against 130 teachers and coordinators across the country over the errors that came to light in the evaluation of marks awarded in Class X and XII board exams. Similar action is likely to be ordered by more regional offices against schools, teachers or coordinators where evaluation errors have been found.

The highest number of 45 teachers who erred are reportedly from Patna and have been held responsible for "the gross carelessness committed by them resulting in severe hardships for the candidates and tarnishing the board's reputation".

"Letters of initiating immediate disciplinary action, including suspension, have been issued to schools by the CBSE's Dehradun office in respect of 27 identified teachers or coordinators for the gross mistakes committed by them," a board official said.

He said action has also been initiated against 14 erring teachers in Chennai, 11 in Allahabad, seven in Bhubaneshwar, six in Delhi, two in Guwahati and one in Trivandrum, and eight each in Ajmer and Panchkula. "Five teachers from the Delhi region -- three from government schools and two from private schools -- are supposedly to be suspended. 
They have been held responsible for major mistakes in totalling of marks in the Class 10 and 12 board exam papers, the official said. "The re-evaluation saw some students getting 50-55 marks more than what they had initially got when the results were declared in May this year. A detailed report is being prepared in the matter," the CBSE official said.

The CBSE had, on June 1, started the process of re-evaluation for those who had appeared for the class 10 and 12 board examinations this year, the results of which were declared in the last week of May. Candidates who were unsatisfied with the marks they were awarded had later applied for the re-evaluation process. 

