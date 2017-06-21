close
CBSE likely to conduct Class X and XII board exams in February from 2018

The CBSE is likely to conduct class X and XII board exams in February instead of March from next year.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 11:53
CBSE likely to conduct Class X and XII board exams in February from 2018

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to conduct class X and XII board exams in February instead of March from next year, a report said on Wednesday.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the CBSE is contemplating to advance the board exams to ensure 'error-free evaluation'.

If finalised the board is expected to schedule the exams from mid-February and complete the exams in one month's period.

Speaking exclusively to ToI, CBSE chairman RK Chaturvedi said if the plan is executed it would be a great help. "By April, vacations begin and the experienced teachers are not available. Therefore, advancing evaluation to mid-March will ensure we have the best teachers checking the answer scripts," he said.

Meanwhile, amid complaints by students of evaluation faults in their class XII results, the CBSE on Monday set up two committees to study the loopholes in the evaluation procedure.

"The board has taken a prompt decision to set up two committees comprising senior officers to look into the problems related to the evaluation processes being followed," a senior CBSE official said.

According to the CBSE, the percentage of students applying for verification of marks in 2014, 2015 and 2016 was 2.31, 2.09 and 2.53 respectively.

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, class 10 board exams, Class 12 board exams

