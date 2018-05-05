CBSE may announce Class 12 board exam results on May 28, Class 10 Board Exam results later, check cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce CBSE Class 12th exam results on May 28. The board is expected to release CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2018 Result a few days later. Both, the Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam Results 2018 will be announced on the Board's official websites: cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

The CBSE Class 10 exams were held between March 5, 2018, and April 4, 2018. Earlier, there were reports that results of both CBSE Class 10 and CBSE class 12 will be delayed due to the paper leak scandal and subsequent Economics paper re-test on April 25.

However, the board refuted these allegations.

Steps to check CBSE Class 10th Results 2018/ CBSE Class 12th Results 2018:

-Visit official websites of CBSE: cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

-Click on Class 12th/Class 10th Exam Results link

-Enter roll number and date of birth

-Check your result

-Take a printout of your result and keep it safe for future reference

However, in a major move, the CBSE has amended a few bylaws for the for 2018 exams. Click here to know more about the changes made by CBSE.