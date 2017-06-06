CBSE NEET 2017 latest news: NEET Result 2017 unlikely to be announced on June 8

Chennai: The Central Board of Secondary Education officials are not likely to announce the CBSE NEET Results 2017 on June 08.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was held on May 07 for admission to MBBS and BDS courses for the academic year 2017-18.

However, the Madurai Bench had on May 24 granted an interim stay on the publication of results of NEET across the country.

Hearing a batch of petitions filed by some students, Justice MV Muralidharan had also directed officials of the Medical Council of India, the CBSE director and the Union health department to file their counter affidavits on June 07.

The CBSE has not announced a date for NEET results 2017 yet.

Over 11 lakh MBBS and BDS aspirants had appeared for the NEET at over 1,900 centres across the country.

The Central Board of Secondary Education, which conducts the exam, had deployed 490 officials at centres spread across 103 cities.

A total of 11,38,890 students appeared for the exam including 1,522 NRIs and 613 foreigners.

Earlier, the CBSE used to conduct NEET for only 15 percent all India quota seats and for the rest was conducted by states. While last year it was conducted in two phases, this year the test was held only on May 07.

After declaration of results for the single common entrance exam for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in Medical Council of India and Dental Council of India-approved colleges, the data will be passed on to Health Ministry which will coordinate the counselling with respective states for admissions.

(With Agency inputs)