CBSE NEET 2018: Admit cards at cbseneet.nic.in by day-end, here's what to do next

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will upload National Eligibility-cum-entrance Test (NEET) 2018 admit cards for undergraduate or UG exam on it's official website cbseneet.nic.in by the end of the day, sources told Zee Media. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official CBSE website to keep tracking the NEET admit cards.

Once the CBSE NEET 2018 admit cards are released online, candidates need to do the following:

1. Download a copy of CBSE NEET 2018 admit cards. Here are the steps on how to download it:

- Visit the official website cbseneet.nic.in.

- View ‘Online Services’ section at the extreme left hand on the homepage and then click on ‘Candidate Login’

- A new page will open. Enter your registration number and password and click on Login.

- Your admit card will be displayed on screen

2. Candidates are advised to take atleast three printouts of the admit card

3.For security reasons, after finishing your work, candidates must LOGOUT and close all the windows related to the session.

4. Candidates are advised to keep changing the Password at frequent intervals.

5. Candidates need to save the Admit Cards till their admission in MBBS/BDS Courses.

NEET (UG) 2018 is scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 6 at 10.00 am. NEET (UG) will be held in single stage and would be an objective type test. The duration of test will be 3 hours. “The schedule will remain unaltered even if the date of test is declared a public holiday,” said CBSE in a statement.

NEET 2018 exam pattern

(a) The Entrance Test will consist of one paper in all languages containing 180 objective type questions (four options with single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany & Zoology) to be answered on the specially designed machinegradable sheet using Ball Point Pen provided by CBSE at examination centre only.

(b) The duration of test would be 03 hours.

(c) Language of the Question Papers:-

Candidates can opt for Question Paper in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Tamil, Telegu and Urdu languages.