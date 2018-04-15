CBSE NEET 2018 Admit cards at cbseneet.nic.in could be delayed by another day: Reports

NEW DELHI: There could be a delay in uploading of National Eligibility-cum-entrance Test (NEET) 2018 admit cards for undergraduate (UG) exam by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on it's official website cbseneet.nic.in, recent reports suggest. Candidates are still advised to keep a track of the official CBSE website so that they can download it in on time.

NEET (UG) 2018 is set to be held on Sunday, May 6 at 10.00 am. NEET (UG) will be held in single stage and would be an objective type test. The duration of test will be 3 hours. “The schedule will remain unaltered even if the date of test is declared a public holiday,” said CBSE in a statement.

After the central board releases NEET 2018 admit cards online, candidates are advised to follow these steps:

1. Download a copy of CBSE NEET 2018 admit cards. Here are the steps on how to download it:

- Visit the official website cbseneet.nic.in.

- View ‘Online Services’ section at the extreme left hand on the homepage and then click on ‘Candidate Login’

- A new page will open. Enter your registration number and password and click on Login.

- Your admit card will be displayed on screen

2. Candidates are advised to take atleast three printouts of the admit card

3.For security reasons, after finishing your work, candidates must LOGOUT and close all the windows related to the session.

4. Candidates are advised to keep changing the Password at frequent intervals.

5. Candidates need to save the Admit Cards till their admission in MBBS/BDS Courses.