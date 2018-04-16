CBSE NEET 2018 admit cards continues to be delayed, hall tickets to be available at cbseneet.nic.in

NEW DELHI: For a third day in a row, candidates could not avail the admit cards for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) National Eligibility-cum-entrance Test (NEET) 2018 undergraduate exam. The Hall tickets of the exam will be uploaed on cbseneet.nic.in.

The NEET 2018 Admit Card or Hall ticket will consist of the candidate's name, roll number, father's name, category, photograph, signature, date of birth, language of question paper along with aname and address of examination centre.

NEET (UG) 2018 is set to be held on Sunday, May 6 from 10.00 am to 1 pm. NEET (UG) will be held in single stage and would be an objective type test. “The schedule will remain unaltered even if the date of test is declared a public holiday,” said CBSE in a statement.

After the central board releases NEET 2018 admit cards online, candidates are advised to follow these steps:

1. Download a copy of CBSE NEET 2018 admit cards. Here are the steps on how to download it:

- Visit the official website cbseneet.nic.in.

- View ‘Online Services’ section at the extreme left hand on the homepage and then click on ‘Candidate Login’

- A new page will open. Enter your registration number and password and click on Login.

- Your admit card will be displayed on screen

2. Candidates are advised to take atleast three printouts of the admit card

3.For security reasons, after finishing your work, candidates must LOGOUT and close all the windows related to the session.

4. Candidates are advised to keep changing the Password at frequent intervals.

5. Candidates need to save the Admit Cards till their admission in MBBS/BDS Courses.