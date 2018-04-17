CBSE NEET 2018 Admit cards released at cbseneet.nic.in, follow these steps to download hall ticket

NEW DELHI: The admit cards for National Eligibility-cum-entrance Test (NEET) 2018 undergraduate (UG) exam was released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on it's official website cbseneet.nic.in on Tuesday. The hall tickets were released after a long wait. The NEET (UG) 2018 exam is scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 6 at 10.00 am.

NEET (UG) will be held in single stage and would be an objective type test. The duration of test will be 3 hours. “The schedule will remain unaltered even if the date of test is declared a public holiday,” said CBSE in a statement.

Follow these steps to download your NEET 2018 admit cards online:

Here are the steps on how to download it:

- Visit the official website cbseneet.nic.in. Or click here

- View ‘Online Services’ section at the extreme left hand on the homepage and then click on ‘Candidate Login’

- A new page will open. Enter your registration number and password and click on Login.

- Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Candidates are advised to take atleast three printouts of the admit card. For security reasons, after finishing your work, candidates must LOGOUT and close all the windows related to the session.

Candidates are also advised to keep changing the Password at frequent intervals.

Please save the Admit Cards till their admission in MBBS/BDS Courses.