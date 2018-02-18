CBSE NEET 2018: Five things candidates must know while filling the application form

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses will be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday, 6th May 2018.

Ahead of the exam, here are some queries you might have regarding the NEET 2018 and their solutions.

Fees submitted but no confirmation page has been generated

If your fee has not been received on NIC portal, a confirmation page will not be generated. If you have paid the fee and confirmation page has not been generated, you will have to take the print out of your confirmation page in next 24 hours as there could be a delay in the updation of fees on the server. If the page is still not generated, pay the fee again. The excess fee paid will be refunded to your account.

What happens in case of double payment of fees?

The fee not updated will be refunded to you by your bank/payment gateway within 7 working days in the same account from where the payment has been made.

What if I cannot pay the fees through net banking?

If you cannot pay the fees through net banking, use other modes like Debit/Credit Card and e –

wallet etc. Your candidature without the fee will not be accepted.

4 What if only mother's name is mentioned in Aadhaar Card?

Mention your father’s name as “XXXX”, if the father’s name column is blank in the Aadhaar Card.

Can corrections be made if a wrong category is marked while submitting the application form?

The details need to be filled correctly and carefully. Only one opportunity will be given to the candidates to make the correction in their specified data from 12/03/2018 to 16/03/2018. Candidates can make correction only during this period. Neither opportunity will be given to the candidates after this schedule and nor any request on the same will be accepted by the CBSE.