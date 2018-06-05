हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CBSE NEET aspirant jumps off 8th floor in Dwarka, dies

A suicide note was found in his room which mentioned that he had lied about NEET result to his parents, the official said.

Representational image

NEW DELHI: Barely hours after the CBSE NEET Results 2018 were declared, a 19-year-old aspirant allegedly committed suicide on Monday by jumping from 8th floor of a building in Dwarka Sector 12. 

Around 5.15 pm the police were informed about the alleged suicide. The incident took place at Sunny Valley CGHS Society, sector 12 of Dwarka, PTI quoted a senior police officer official as saying.

The teen, identified as Parnav Mehandirata, had jumped from the building. His body was found lying in a pool of blood on the ground just beneath the balcony of his residence on the eighth floor, the officer added.

"Further Enquiry revealed that deceased was appearing in the NEET exam for the last two years after passing class 12 in year 2016. Today, the result of NEET was declared in noon and he had failed to qualify the exam," he said.

A dupatta with a knot tied for hanging was also found on the bed in his room, he added.

No foul play is found or suspected by anyone. Inquest proceedings are being carried out to ascertain circumstances of death, the officer concluded.

Earlier on Monday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results 2018 on its official websites cbseresults.nic.in and cbseneet.nic.in.

A total of 13,26,725 candidates had appeared for the exam on May 6, 2018. Out of this, over 2 lakh aspirants who took the test were girls.

NEET, a national-level entrance test, is conducted by CBSE to grant admission to MBBS/ BDS Courses in India in Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/ Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament i.e. AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.

(With inputs from PTI)

