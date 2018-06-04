हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NEET 2018

CBSE NEET UG 2018: Supreme Court to hear pleas of medical aspirants on upper age limit

Issuing notices to the Centre and the Medical Council of India (MCI), the apex court sought a detailed reply from them. The next date of hearing in the case is July 2, 2018.

CBSE NEET UG 2018: Supreme Court to hear pleas of medical aspirants on upper age limit

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday decided to hear the pleas filed by medical aspirants challenging the fixation of upper age limit for appearing in medical entrance examination of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Issuing notices to the Centre and the Medical Council of India (MCI), the apex court sought a detailed reply from them. The next date of hearing in the case is July 2, 2018.

The development comes shortly after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the NEET Results 2018 on its official website cbseresults.nic.in and cbseneet.nic.in. Candidates can also check their scores at www.mohfw.nic.in, www.mcc.nic.in.

MHRD Spokesperson Anil Swarup confirmed on Twitter that the results will be announced on Monday. "CBSE informs that NEET results would be declared today," he wrote, adding, "Results to be declared by 2 pm today."

Earlier on Monday, the top court refused to stay the announcement of CBSE NEET 2018 Results. More than 13 lakh candidates appeared in the medical entrance examination which was conducted on May 6.

Steps to check CBSE NEET UG 2018 scores:

Step 1: Visit the CBSE Board's official website – cbseneet.nic.in or click here LINK 1 or LINK 2

Step 2: Click on the link which says - CBSE NEET Result 2018

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other relevant details

Step 4: Click on submit

Candidates are suggested to download the CBSE NEET 2018 result and take a print out of the same for future references.

Tags:
NEET 2018CBSE NEET 2018results 2018

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close