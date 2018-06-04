हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
2018 NEET Result

CBSE NEET UG Result 2018 out at Cbseresults.nic.in: First look at cut-off, scorecard

Over 13 lakh candidates appeared for the exam on May 6, 2018. 

CBSE NEET results 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Results 2018 on Monday on it's official website cbseresults.nic.in and cbseneet.nic.in. Here's the the first look of the scorecard (Image above). 

NEET UG 2018 Cut-off score
UR: 691 – 119 (50th percentile) 
UR-PH: 118 – 107 (45th percentile)
OBC: 118- 96 (40th percentile)
OBC-PH: 106-96 (40th percentile)
SC: 118- 96 (40th percentile)
SC-PH: 106-96 (40th percentile)
ST: 118- 96 (40th percentile)
ST-PH: 106-96(40th percentile)

Steps to check CBSE NEET UG 2018 scores:

Step 1: Visit the CBSE Board's official website – cbseneet.nic.in or click here LINK 1 or LINK 2

Step 2: Click on the link which says - CBSE NEET Result 2018

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other relevant details

Step 4: Click on submit

Candidates are suggested to download the CBSE NEET 2018 result and take a print out of the same for future references.

Earlier, MHRD Spokesperson Anil Swarup confirmed on Twitter that the results will be announced today. “CBSE informs that NEET results would be declared today,” he wrote, adding, “Results to be declared by 2 pm today.” Over 13 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. 

A total of 13,26,725 candidates who had appeared for the exam on May 6, 2018. Out of this, over 2 lakh test takers were girls.

NEET, a national-level entrance test, is conducted by CBSE to grant admission to MBBS/ BDS Courses in India in Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/ Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament i.e. AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.

