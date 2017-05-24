cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in; CBSE 12th Result 2017, CBSE Class 12 Results 2017, CBSE Class XII Result likely to be declared today

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education Examination (CBSE) is expected to declare CBSE 12th Result 2017, CBSE Class 12 Results 2017, CBSE Class 12 Result 2017, CBSE 12th Result 2017, CBSE Result 2017 Class 12, CBSE Class XII Result on Wednesday.

Check cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in to access CBSE Exam Results 2017, CBSE Class 12th Examination Results 2017, CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education Examination Results 2017.

Steps to check CBSE Class 12th Results 2017, CBSE 12th Result 2017, CBSE Class XII Results 2017:

-Log on to either of the official websites: cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

-Click on “Senior School Certificate Examinations (Class 12) Results 2017 (All Regions)”

- Enter your roll and school number

- CBSE class 12 result 2017 will be dispalyed on your screen

Take a print out and download it for future reference

10,98,981 students appeared for the CBSE class 12 exams 2017.

CBSE Class 12 Results 2016

10,41,482 number of studnets had appeared for the exams.

Over all passing percentage stood at 83.05 percent.

Boys passing percenatge 78.85 percent, while for girls it was 88.58 percent.

Class XII board exams were conducted at 10,678 centres. Fifty-eight examination centres were also set up in Gulf countries and six in various other countries.