cbse.nic.in/cbseresults.nic.in – CBSE 10th Result 2017, CBSE Class 10 Result 2017 expected to be declared today

New Delhi: The CBSE 10th Result 2017, CBSE Result 2017 Class 10, CBSE 10th Class Results 2017 likely to be declared on Friday.

Check cbseresults.nic.in/cbse.nic.in/results.nic.in to access CBSE Class X Result, CBSE 10th Result 2017, CBSE Class 10 Results 2017.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE 10th Result 2017 the CBSE Class X Results 2017, Class 10th examination Result, CBSE Class 10th board results today.

The CBSE Class 10 Results is very important for a student as it decides which stream a student will pursue among Science / Commerce / Arts.

Step-by-step guide to access check CBSE Class 10th Examination Results 2017, CBSE Exam Results :

- Log on to any of the above-mentioned official websites

- Click on `Class X 2017 Results` link

- Enter your Roll Number, School No, other details

- Click on 'Submit'

- Check CBSE Board Result 2017

- Take a print out for future reference

8,86,506 candidates had registered for CBSE Class X examination, 15.73 percent more than last years figure.

In a first, the CBSE had come up with a mobile application to help students locate their examination centre using their phone numbers.

CBSE Class 12 results 2017

The CBSE on Sunday announced the results of the Senior Secondary Examination. About 10,98,981 students appeared in the class 12 examinations this year.

Girls outshone boys in the CBSE Class 12 results declared on Sunday, bagging the top two spots and recording a better pass percentage compared with boys.

Raksha Gopal from Delhi's neighbourhood Noida in Uttar Pradesh topped the Class 12 Central Board of Secondary Education exams, followed by Bhoomi Sawant De from Chandigarh.

The pass percentage this year recorded a marginal drop to 82 per cent from 83.05 per cent last year.

CBSE Class 10th board results 2016

14,96,066 number of studnets appeared for the Board exam in 2016.

The overall pass percentage for girls was 96.36 percent, while the overall pass percentage for boys was 96.11 percent.

Overall passing percentage stood at 96.21 percent.

About CBSE

A trail of developments mark the significant changes that took place over the years in shaping up the Board to its present status. U P Board of High School and Intermediate Education was the first Board set up in 1921. It has under its jurisdiction Rajputana, Central India and Gwalior. In response to the representation made by the Government of United Provinces, the then Government of India suggested to set up a joint Board in 1929 for all the areas which was named as the 'Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Rajputana'. This included Ajmer, Merwara, Central India and Gwalior.

The Board witnessed rapid growth and expansion at the level of Secondary education resulting in improved quality and standard of education in institutions. But with the advent of State Universities and State Boards in various parts of the country the jurisdiction of the Board was confined only to Ajmer, Bhopal and Vindhya Pradesh later. As a result of this, in 1952, the constitution of the Board was amended wherein its jurisdiction was extended to part-C and Part-D territories and the Board was given its present name 'Central Board of Secondary Education'. It was in the year 1962 finally that the Board was reconstituted. The main objectives were to serve the educational institutions more effectively, to be responsive to the educational needs of those students whose parents were employed in the Central Government and had frequently transferable jobs.