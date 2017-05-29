close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

CBSE not to mention grace marks on mark sheets

A few states had at the time of decision expressed apprehension overmark sheets reflecting grace marks, saying it could be perceived as a stigma.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 - 15:50

New Delhi: CBSE students, who are short of a mark or two to pass and are awarded grace marks, have a reason to rejoice as the board has decided not to mention it on the mark sheets.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had last month decided to mention grace marks on the mark sheets beside scrapping the moderation policy.

However, after the board decided to continue with the moderation policy following the intervention of the Delhi High Court, the CBSE has decided to revoke the decision on mentioning of grace marks decision.

 "We have decided not to mention the grace marks on the mark sheets as resolved earlier," a senior CBSE official said.

A few states had at the time of decision expressed apprehension overmark sheets reflecting grace marks, saying it could be perceived as a stigma. Others, however, argued that would be unfair for those who passed without the extra marks.

The Board had yesterday announced results of Class 12 which registered a dip of over one per cent in the pass percentage.

TAGS

CBSEGrace marksDelhi High Courtmark sheetsCBSE class 12 results

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

A Dialogue With JC: NBCC chairman AK Mittal praises Modi govt for quick decisions, says Delhi&#039;s Pragati Maidan will be signal-free in 2 years
India

A Dialogue With JC: NBCC chairman AK Mittal praises Modi go...

School girl pushed down from building by teachers in Pakist...
WorldAsia

School girl pushed down from building by teachers in Pakist...

Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh gets bail in disproportionate assets case
Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh gets bail in disproport...

Fake Media prevent Americans from hearing real story: DonaldTrump
AmericasWorld

Fake Media prevent Americans from hearing real story: Donal...

Cyclone aims for Bangladesh as flood toll rises to 164 in S...
WorldAsia

Cyclone aims for Bangladesh as flood toll rises to 164 in S...

Kulbhushan Jadhav can never be released: Pakistani lawyer
India

Kulbhushan Jadhav can never be released: Pakistani lawyer

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video