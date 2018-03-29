CBSE paper leak: Congress demands removal of Prakash Javadekar, board chairperson

New Delhi: The Congress party on Wednesday demanded the removal of Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Chairperson in connection with the CBSE papers leak case.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "Without removing Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal from their current positions, a fair and impartial investigation into this paper leak issue is impossible."

The Congress spokesperson also alleged that not only two papers but some more papers have also been leaked.

"Post-VYAPAM and SSC, now three papers of CBSE have been leaked. As per students, some more papers have also been leaked. There was an error in evaluation of Class 12 exams in 2017," Surjewala said.

Surjewala also questioned why was the post of CBSE chairman left vacant for 2 years?

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi too attacked the Centre over the CBSE examination papers leak fiasco. Leading the Congress charge, Rahul Gandhi targeted PM Narendra Modi, saying “chowkidar weak hai (guard is weak)”.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Gandhi scion referred to other leak instances in the recent past – Data leak, Aadhaar data leak, SSC exam paper leak and Election Date leak. He added that there’s leakage in everything, with hashtag #BasEkAurSaal.

कितने लीक? डेटा लीक !

आधार लीक !

SSC Exam लीक !

Election Date लीक !

CBSE पेपर्स लीक ! हर चीज में लीक है

चौकीदार वीक है#BasEkAurSaal — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 29, 2018

Besides Congress, the AAP too attacked the Centre over the issue of CBSE exam papers leak recently.

The reactions from Congress and AAP came days after economics question paper of class XII and Maths question paper of class X were leaked on social media hours before the examination.

The Economics exam was held on March 26 and Maths on March 28.

However, earlier in the day, HRD Minister Javadekar said assured the agitating students and their parents that strictest action would be taken against those responsible for the question papers leak.

The minister also informed that new exam dates will be announced soon. He said that biggest challenge for the ministry is to eliminate all crimes in the field of education.

He also added that just like the culprits behind the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam leak were caught, the ones responsible for leaking CBSE papers will also be held and strict action will be taken against them. "An internal probe has already been ordered and the investigation is underway. Two FIRs have already been registered. The guilty will be punished," he added.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch had on Wednesday set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged leak of the CBSE examination papers.

A tutor who was named in its complaint by the CBSE was also questioned in connection with the leak of papers. Over 25 people have been questioned by the police so far in this connection and at least two cases have been registered.

(With Agency inputs)