CBSE paper leak: Three, including teacher, arrested from Himachal

New Delhi: Three people, including a teacher, were arrested from Himachal Pradesh on Saturday in connection with CBSE's Class 12 Economics paper leak.

Police were tracking the three persons - the teacher, a clerk and a support staff - and finally nabbed them from Himachal. They will now be questioned as part of the investigations.

Reports of the Economics paper leaking in handwritten form before the exam (March 26) rocked CBSE last month and the consequent paper had to be cancelled. The re-exam will be held on April 25.

Apart from Class 12 Economics, the Maths paper for Class 10th too was allegedly leaked. After a massive uproar - primarily by students and parents, CBSE decided not to conuct a re-test for Class 10.