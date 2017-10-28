CBSE releases online application for private candidates for Main Exam 2018 (Class X/XII); check cbse.nic.in

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the online application for private candidates for Main Exam 2018 (Class X/XII).

The CBSE started the registration process for online submission of form by the candidates placed in the category NIOP(Class X), FAIL/COMPARTMENT(Class XII) and those who wish to appear for improving their performance or for an additional subject as Private candidate for the examination scheduled to be held in March 2018.

CBSE will conduct Class X private examination for 80 marks (for Theory) in each subject covering 100 percent syllabus of the subject of class X only. The students who have been declared as EIOP/NIOP in Board (SA-2) examination 2017/ earlier will need to give 2018 examination (covering entire class X syllabus) according to revised pattern.

As per the eligibility notified for JEE-2018, candidates desirous of seeking admission in IITs/NITs/IIITs/other CFTIs should have scored 75 percent (65 percent for SC/ST candidates) or in top 20 percentile of XII Examination held in 2016/ 2017.

Therefore, the candidates of 2016/2017 desiring to appear in the Improvement examination may apply for one or more subjects in which he/she had appeared in Main Examination of class 12th in 2016/2017.