CBSE Results 2018: Board to declare Class 10 results on May 29 at 4 pm on Cbse.nic.in

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the Class 10th Board results 2018 on May 29, Tuesday. The CBSE Class 10 results will be available on the Board's official website - cbse.nic.in. Once released, the results can be accessed by logging on to CBSE's official portal.

The CBSE Class 10th Result 2018 will also be available on cbse.examresults.net, cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. The CBSE Class 10 examinations were conducted between March 5 to April 4, 2018.

Here is how to check CBSE Class 10 Results 2018:

Step 1: Log on to the official websites of the board - cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Class 10 Exam Results'

Step 3: Enter roll number and other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

The results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are suggested to download their results and take a printout of the same for future reference. Students are advised to collect their official mark sheets from their respective institutes. The printouts are for information purposes only.

About CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was founded on November 3, 1962. It's headquartered at Preet Vihar, New Delhi. Its primary function includes preparing academic programmes and organizing examinations, especially for Class 10 and Class 12 students.