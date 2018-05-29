CBSE results 2018: Central Board of Secondary Education to declare class 10 results today at 4 pm; Check cbse.nic.in

New Delhi: The class ten results of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be declared on May 29 (Tuesday) at 4 pm. The results can be accessed at the board's official website - cbse.nic.in. The CBSE class 10th results 2018 will also be available on - cbse.examresults.net, cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.

The examinations were conducted between March 5 to April 4, 2018.

Here is how to check CBSE Class 10 Results 2018:

- Log on to the official websites of the board.

- Click on the link 'class 10 exam results'.

- Enter roll number and other required details.

- Click on submit.

Candidates are advised to download their results and take a printout of the same for future reference.

CBSE was founded on November 3, 1962. Its primary function includes preparing academic programmes and organising examinations, especially for Class 10 and Class 12 students.