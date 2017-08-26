close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

CBSE school fees should follow state govt's norms: Chairman R K Chaturvedi

"Our affiliation by-laws say the fee should be commensurate with infrastructure and facilities offered by the school. The quantum of fee should be on par with the (respective) state government's norms," Chaturvedi said, speaking to reporters at the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India here.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 20:59
CBSE school fees should follow state govt&#039;s norms: Chairman R K Chaturvedi
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Gandhinagar: Fees charged by the schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education should be as per the norms fixed by the state government, CBSE chairman R K Chaturvedi said on Saturday.

"Our affiliation by-laws say the fee should be commensurate with infrastructure and facilities offered by the school. The quantum of fee should be on par with the (respective) state government's norms," Chaturvedi said, speaking to reporters at the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India here.

Chaturvedi's statement comes even as CBSE schools have moved the Gujarat High Court against the state government's decision to regulate fees of all private schools, including the CBSE-affiliated ones, through the Gujarat Self-Financed Schools (Regulation of Fees) Act, 2017.

"(Information about) Fee should be put in the public domain....Logical explanation should be given as to on what basis the fee is charged," he said.

The CBSE is thinking of giving "accreditation" to its affiliated schools, he said.

"We are discussing norms for accreditation. It will decide where the school stands in terms of quality, through a third-party evaluation. It will be then easy for parents to decide how one school is better than the other," he said.

"Results, quality of education, parents' and teachers' satisfaction, retention of teachers, index of happiness, infrastructure, fee, sports, all these parameters will form the basis to evaluate schools. 
We will begin the process from this academic year and implement it by next year," he said.

Chaturvedi was here to meet representatives of CBSE schools from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and discuss with them the Board's decision to do away with school-based examination in Class X, and addition of applied entrepreneurship as a vocational subject for Classes XI-XII.

"We want to associate ourselves with EDII in this regard (additional course)...The concept has been accepted, and details are being worked out," he said.

TAGS

CBSEschoolfeesR K ChaturvediGujarat High Court

From Zee News

Maryam Nawaz begins campaign for Lahore by-poll on behalf of mother
WorldAsia

Maryam Nawaz begins campaign for Lahore by-poll on behalf o...

Mumbai building collapses during demolition; several feared trapped
Maharashtra

Mumbai building collapses during demolition; several feared...

Bihar floods: Sushil Modi slams Lalu Prasad Yadav, says not to politicise situation
Bihar

Bihar floods: Sushil Modi slams Lalu Prasad Yadav, says not...

Dera violence: Section 144 to continue till further order in Delhi
India

Dera violence: Section 144 to continue till further order i...

Three Pak Rangers killed after BSF retaliates to cross-border firing
Jammu and Kashmir

Three Pak Rangers killed after BSF retaliates to cross-bord...

WorldAsia

Myanmar troops fire at Rohingya villagers: AFP and border g...

Big setback to AIADMK, 15 party MLAs including Nainar Nagendran join BJP
Tamil Nadu

Big setback to AIADMK, 15 party MLAs including Nainar Nagen...

CBI judge to be flown to Rohtak jail for pronouncing sentence
India

CBI judge to be flown to Rohtak jail for pronouncing senten...

Union minister Uma Bharti bats for interlinking of rivers to combat floods
India

Union minister Uma Bharti bats for interlinking of rivers t...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Why Panchkula violence is not just a police failure

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh: The 'Godman' who thrived on controversy

DNA Edit: Law and order failure in Ram Rahim case

Healthcare crisis: Docs vanish from govt hospitals

Triple talaq verdict: Defeat in disguise or pyrrhic victory?