By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 11:19
CBSE students need not worry; Class 10, 12 results will be declared soon: HRD minister

Ahmedabad: The Centre on Thursday assured fair and undiluted dispensation of justice to all students who appeared for 2017 exams as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) mulls approaching the apex court to challenge the recent Delhi high court ruling asking it to continue with its marks moderation policy.

The Delhi High Court had on Wednesday ruled that the evaluation for the class 10 and 12 board exams this year should be done as per the grace marks policy of the CBSE that was relevant when the students submitted the examination forms,

"The students need not to worry with the court`s decision as I ensure that justice be will be given to all," Union Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar said.

The HRD minister also informed that the results would be declared on time.

"The results date will be declared soon," he added.

On April 25, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) scrapped the moderation policy under which grace marks are given to students in exams for difficult questions.

In a reply to plea filed by parents and some students, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday instructed the board to follow its `moderation policy`.Under the moderation policy, students are awarded up to 15 percent extra marks in certain papers if the questions are deemed to be difficult.

With ANI inputs

