CBSE to conduct Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 (CTET) on September 9; Details on ctet.nic.in

CBSE

The detailed information bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on the official website of the CTET - ctet.nic.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education will be conducting the 11th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on September 9, 2018 (Sunday). The test will be conducted in 92 cities all over the country. The detailed information bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on the official website of the CTET - ctet.nic.in. The details will be made available by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on the official website from June 12, 2018 (Tuesday). 

Those who wish to apply will have to download the information booklet from the CTET's official website only. The aspirants should read the booket carefully before applying and submitting their application. The candidates will have to apply online only through CTET's official website ctet.nic.in.

The online application process will start from June 22, 2018 (Friday) onwards. The last date for submitting the online application is July 19, 2018 (Thursday). The candidates can submit their fees online by upto July 21, 2018 (Saturday) before 3.30 pm.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development entrusted the responsibility of conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to the Central Board of Secondary Education Delhi.   

In accordance with the provisions of the RTE Act, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) laid down the minimum qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for class I to VIII.  It had been inter alia provided that one of the essential qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in any of the schools referred to in Clause (n) of section 2 of the RTE Act is that he/she should pass the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) which will be conducted by the appropriate Government in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE.

