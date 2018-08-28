हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala Floods

CBSE to provide digital marksheets to students affected in Kerala floods

Over 1,300 schools are affiliated to the CBSE in the flood-hit southern state.

CBSE to provide digital marksheets to students affected in Kerala floods

Thiruvananthapuram: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that it will provide digital marksheets, migration certificates and pass certificates to students of the board's affiliated schools as they might have lost their documents in the devastating Kerala floods.

Over 1,300 schools are affiliated to the CBSE in the flood-hit southern state. The academic documents being crucial for admission for higher studies, employment, etc, the Board came up with the decision.

CBSE, in technical collaboration with NeGD, developed its own and first of its kind digital academic repository called 'Parinam Manjusha'. This academic repository has been integrated with DigiLocker.

The digital academic documents being provided through Parinam Manjusha/ DigiLocker are digitally signed using digital signature of Controller of Examinations of CBSE which make them legally valid digital document as per the IT Act. These documents are also having PKI based QR codes and such documents can be verified for the authenticity using the DigiLocker mobile app.

Here's how to get digital academic documents:

1. The students can visit Parinam Manjusha website https://cbse.digitallocker.gov.in and download their academic documents using the login-id / password provided at the time of declaration of results on their registered mobile nos.

2. In order to facilitate the students again, the CBSE will re-send login-id and password of Parinam Manjusha/DigiLocker pertaining to students of the year 2016-2018 on their mobile nos provided with Class X/XII data.

3. For the students of 2004-2015, students of 2016-2018 who did not provide mobile no at the time of Class X/XII data or students who have changed their mobile nos.

(i) Such students can visit Parinam Manjusha website https://cbse.digitallocker.gov.in and link their Aadhaar to their account and get their digital documents by providing their roll number, class and year of examination.

(ii) Students who don’t possess Aadhaar or don’t remember their roll nos may approach to their schools directly or through their relatives to register themselves in order to get login credentials of Parinam Manjusha/DigiLocker. A link is being provided on CBSE website for the schools to register such candidates.

In case if any student finds any variation in his/her document, he/she may contact the CBSE Regional Office Thiruvananthapuram immediately giving roll number, name, class and year.

In case of any difficulty in Parinam Manjusha/DigiLocker account, students may write to support@digitallocker.gov.in giving roll number, name, class and year of exam.

Help in Affiliation Processes: In addition to the above, it has also been decided that all applications for extension of affiliation and up gradation will be processed immediately, provided the school has been running for the last five years and there is no complaint against the school. The last date for submitting school information at the Online Affiliated School Information System (OASIS) for affiliated schools in Kerala has also been extended upto 30th September 2018.

Kerala FloodsCBSEdigital marksheets

