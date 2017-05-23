Cbseresults.nic.in 12th Results 2017: Cbse.nic.in CBSE Class 12th XII Result 2017 is expected to be announced tomorrow on May 24

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare XII Result, CBSE Class 12th Results 2017, CBSE Board Class 12th Results 2017 on May 24 (Wednesday).

Class XII board exams were conducted at 10,678 centres. Fifty-eight examination centres were also set up in Gulf countries and six in various other countries.

More than 10.98 lakh students across India reportedly took CBSE class XII exams this year.

Most of the central, state and private universities start their admission process after the declaration of CBSE Class 12th results.

Students can check 12th Result 2017, CBSE, CBSE 12th Results 2017​ at cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Steps to check CBSE Class 12th Results 2017:

- Log on to either of the websites: cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in

- Click on “Senior School Certificate Examinations (Class 12) Results 2017 (All Regions)”

- Enter your roll and school number in the space provided.

- Check CBSE class 12 result 2017.

- Take a print out and download it for future reference.

About the board:

The Central Board of Secondary Education was reconstituted in the year 1962 with the main objectives "to serve the educational institutions more effectively, to be responsive to the educational needs of those students whose parents were employed in the central government and had frequently transferable jobs."

As a result of the reconstitution, the erstwhile 'Delhi Board of Secondary Education' was merged with the Central Board and thus all the educational institutions recognized by the Delhi Board also became a part of the Central Board. Subsequently, all the schools located in the Union Territory of Chandigarh. Andaman and Nicobar Island, Arunachal Pradesh, the state of Sikkim , and now Jharkhand, Uttaranchal and Chhattisgarh have also got affiliation with the Board. From 309 schools in 1962.

The Board as on 31.03.2017 has 18694 schools in India and 211 schools in 25 foreign countries. There are 1117 Kendriya Vidyalayas, 2720 Government/Aided Schools, 14253 Independent Schools, 590 Jawahar Novodaya Vidyalayas and 14 Central Tibetan Schools.