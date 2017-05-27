close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

cbseresults.nic.in 12th Results 2017: Cbse.nic.in CBSE Class 12th XII Result 2017 is expected to be announced tomorrow on May 28

The Central Board of Secondary Education will on Sunday (May 28, 2017) declare ‪‪CBSE 12th result 2017/XII Result.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 14:30
cbseresults.nic.in 12th Results 2017: Cbse.nic.in CBSE Class 12th XII Result 2017 is expected to be announced tomorrow on May 28

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education will on Sunday (May 28, 2017) declare ‪‪CBSE 12th result 2017/XII Result.

The CBSE 12th Board Result for All the CBSE regions will be declared tomorrow in the forenoon.

Students can access CBSE result 2017 Class 12/Class XII CBSE result 2017 through following websites:

www.results.nic.in

www.cbseresults.nic.in

www.cbse.nic.in

Notably, the CBSE Class 12 result 2017 will not be available in the Board.

The process of verification will be displayed on CBSE’s website later.

Steps to check Class 12 CBSE result 2017:

- Log on to either of the three websites: www.results.nic.inwww.cbseresults.nic.inwww.cbse.nic.in

- Click on CBSE Class 12 result 2017

- Enter your details like roll number

- Click on 'Submit'

- Check CBSE result 2017 Class 12

The CBSE class 12 result are coming out after an ongoing controversy over the board's moderation policy.

The CBSE had proposed scrapping the policy on April 25 that entailed according extra marks to students as compensation for tough, inarticulate, confusing questions.

CBSE Class 12, 10 Results 2017 delayed – All you need to know about Moderation Policy
MUST READ
CBSE Class 12, 10 Results 2017 delayed – All you need to know about Moderation Policy

However, when the matter reached the Delhi High Court, it shot down the proposal, saying the rules cannot be changed at the eleventh hour.

TAGS

cbse.nic.incbseresults.nic.in12th result 2017CBSECBSE 12th Results 2017XII ResultCBSE Class 12th Results 2017CBSE Board Class 12th Results 2017CBSE XII ResultCBSE Board Result 2017CBSE Results 2017CBSE 12th Board ResultCentral Board of Secondary Education Result

From Zee News

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

NASA scientists decode the reason for lunar orbiter&#039;s &#039;wild and jittery&#039; 2014 images!
Space

NASA scientists decode the reason for lunar orbiter's...

Want to meet Yogi Adityanath? First, take shower - Kushinagar residents were given soaps, shampoos before meeting UP CM
Uttar Pradesh

Want to meet Yogi Adityanath? First, take shower - Kushinag...

OnePlus 3T to be discontinued; but will be available in India till 2017 end
Mobiles

OnePlus 3T to be discontinued; but will be available in Ind...

UK police arrest two more in hunt for suicide bomber&#039;s network
World

UK police arrest two more in hunt for suicide bomber's...

Missing Telangana youth murdered by father-in-law
Hyderabad

Missing Telangana youth murdered by father-in-law

CBSE JEE Main 2017 Result: All India Rank For Paper 2 declared; check score at jeemain.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in
Education

CBSE JEE Main 2017 Result: All India Rank For Paper 2 decla...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video