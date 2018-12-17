CCEA approves setting up of residential schools for tribals

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Monday gave its in-principle approval for setting up of Eklavya Model Residential Schools in every block with more than 50 per cent Scheduled Tribes population and at least 20,000 tribal persons.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved a financial cost of Rs 2,242.03 crore during 2018-19 and 2019-20 for rolling out the revamped scheme, an official statement said.

The CCEA has further approved constitution of an autonomous society under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs similar to Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti to run the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) and upgradation of the already sanctioned EMRSs on need basis with unit cost subject to a maximum of Rs 5 crore per school.

It also approved setting up sports facilities in 163 tribal-dominated districts at a unit cost of Rs 5 crore each by the year 2022.

"A total of 102 such blocks are already having EMRSs. Thus, 462 new EMRSs will be established in these blocks across the country. The new scheme envisages increase in construction cost of EMRSs from the current Rs 12 crore to Rs 20 crore to improve the construction quality and ensure better facilities for the students.

"The recurring cost will be enhanced to Rs 1,09,000 per student per year from the existing Rs 61,500 per student per year from 2019-20 onwards," the statement stated.

An additional 20 per cent cost would be provided towards construction cost in North East, hilly areas and areas affected by Left Wing Extremism.

EMRS is an excellent approach for imparting quality education to Scheduled Tribes (ST) children. Apart from school building, including hostels and staff quarters, playgrounds, computer labs and teacher resource rooms are also included in the scheme. This initiative will benefit ST students immensely, the statement said.

By focusing on specific intervention to cater to the educational needs of STs, their quality of life is expected to improve to the level of the rest of the social groups and a visible impact by the 2021 Census, it added.