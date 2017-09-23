close
Meet the latest celebrities who joined PM Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

There have been several well known faces, including actors and cricketers, who have joined the Swachhata Hi Seva movement since the time it was launched in 2014.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 23, 2017 - 14:32
Meet the latest celebrities who joined PM Modi&#039;s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

New Delhi: Since 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, there have been several celebrities who have joined him in the cleanliness mission. "A clean India would be the best tribute India could pay to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150 birth anniversary in 2019," he had said then inviting people from all fields to join him in the national movement. What then started as chain invite to 9 people by the PM, has now become a mass movement.

There have been several well known faces, including actors and cricketers, who have joined the Swachhata Hi Seva movement. Recently as well, PM Modi extended invites to several celebrities. Here is how some of them reacted after getting the special invites from the Prime Minister.

Varun Dhawan:

"Proud to receive this from our honourable prime minister @narendramodi ji. I am with you in the #SwatchBharat mission Jai hind," read Varun Dhawan's tweet.

Ajinkya Rahane 

Team India batsman Ajinkya Rahane replied tweeting, "Respected @narendramodi ji. I’m truly humbled to receive this letter from you. It’s my honour to participate in SWACHHATA HI SEVA movement."

Anushka Sharma

"I am honoured to be a part of #SwachhBharat campaign and will do my best for the noble initiative of #SwachhataHiSeva," tweeted Anushka Sharma, thanking Modi for the invite.

Ranganathan Madhavan 

Madhavan also took to Twitter saying, "@narendramodi ji #SwachhataHiSewa Thank you for the invitation and honour.I will do everything I can for this cause with passion sir."

SS Rajamouli 

Beside actors and cricketers, film makers like SS Rajamouli also expressed his gratitude on Twitter. ".@narendramodi ji, heartfelt appreciation for this wonderful initiation. I‘ll do my best to be a part of my Swachh Bharat. #SwachhataHiSeva," said Mauli pledging support to the Swachhata Hi Sewa campaign.

Rahul Johri 

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri has also joined the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign. "Absolute Honour to receive from @PMOIndia, will do everything for #SwachhataHiSeva @BCCI," tweeted Johri.

Inspired by the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, PM Modi had on October 2, 2014, begun the chain of inviting people by nominating nine celebrities including cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, industrialist Anil Ambani,  and yoga guru Ramdev. He had administered a pleadge to thousands of people, including schools children and government employees at Rajpath to remain committed to cleanliness and to make the country clean.

Narendra ModiSwachhata Hi SevaVarun DhawanAjinkya RahaneAnushka SharmaRanganathan MadhavanSS RajamouliRahul Johri

